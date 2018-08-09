Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion involving four men on the city's Far South Side.Investigators said the victim lived in the home, located near West 97th Street and South Harvard Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. They also said the person who owns the home is a police officer.Police said the man was inside the home around 4 a.m. when he was confronted by four men who got in through a side window. The victim got involved in a physical struggle with one of the offenders, who fired shots, striking the victim in the chest and back.The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim.Neighbors were shocked by the news."I am stunned and I'm lost for words. I have never seen anything like this happen in our neighborhood. I've been here for a long time, in the neighborhood. I'm lost for words. Just to say it, to wake up in the morning to this," Debra Price said.It's unclear who else was inside the home at the time of the break in. Police said no other injuries were reported at the home.Police were very tight lipped about the investigation early Thursday morning.No one is in custody.