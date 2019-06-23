Man fatally shot ID'd; 10 others injured in South Bend, Indiana, bar shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5359986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg holding a scheduled town hall Sunday afternoon following a police-involved shooting one week ago.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- One man was killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in South Bend, Indiana, according to police.Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot as 27-year-old Brandon D. Williams of Niles, Michigan.Police say 10 other people were shot and treated at local hospitals. Five of the victims remain in the hospital in stable condition.It happened around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. Police say approximately 75 to 100 people were either inside Kelly's Bar on Mishawaka Avenue or outside in the parking lot when shots rang out.No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will hold a scheduled town hall Sunday afternoon following a police-involved shooting one week ago.Buttigieg cancelled several campaign stops to return to South Bend this weekend and meet with community leaders.Protesters have expressed frustration and anger after a police officer shot and killed Eric Logan, who was suspected of breaking into cars.Buttigieg, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski and NAACP South Bend Chapter President Apostle Michael Patton plan to address racial tensions and trust in the police department.