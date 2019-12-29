Man, 40, fatally shot in Heart of Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a man in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side Sunday.

Police said a 40-year-old man was found lying in the 1700 block of West 21st Street at around 9:15 a.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Chicago police.

He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Officers are trying to figure out the circumstances of the shooting.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

No other details are known at this time.
