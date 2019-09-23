Man, 22, shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in Logan Square on the North Side, Chicago police said.

The victim was in a vehicle with a 21-year-old woman, around 11:47 p.m. in the 3000-block of North Kimball Avenue when an unknown male suspect approached him and demanded the vehicle.

A fight broke out between the two, and the suspect shot the man multiple times in the arm, chest and forehead, police said.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

The woman, who family said was the victim's girlfriend, wasn't injured. The woman's family said the shooting took place outside of her home.

The suspect is described by police as 17 to 24 years old, 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds with a slender build. He fled in a dark-colored van with tinted windows.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Area North detectives are investigating.
