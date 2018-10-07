Man fatally shot in NW Side home, police say

Chicago police say a burglary suspect was shot and killed with his own gun in the 5700-block of North Spaulding.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was fatally shot in an apartment on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of North Spaulding Avenue.

Another man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had initially said the man who was killed was a burglar, but retracted that narrative late Sunday.

The man's identity was not immediately identified.

Meanwhile neighbors are hoping this is an isolated incident.

"In this neighborhood this is the first time I can remember anything like this or such a police presence," said Huseyin Abiva, who lives across the street.

No further details were immediately available.

Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionresidential burglarychicago shootingchicago police departmentChicagoNorth Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
20 dead in crash of limo headed to a birthday celebration in upstate New York
List of CPS football games rescheduled due to Van Dyke verdict
Chicago Marathon 2018: British runner wins; thousands brave rain through 29 neighborhoods
Tropical Storm Michael will likely slam Florida as a hurricane this week
Taylor Swift gets political in Instagram post
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
McGregor fight descends into chaos as opponent attacks UFC star's trainers after win
'Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson, who played Hershel, has died
Show More
2-year-old killed in Hermosa shooting ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Some showers, storms with rising temps
6 cases of rare polio-like illness confirmed in Minnesota
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
More News