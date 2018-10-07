Man fatally shot in NW Side home, police say

A man was fatally shot in an apartment on Chicago's Northwest Side.The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of North Spaulding Avenue.Another man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police had initially said the man who was killed was a burglar, but retracted that narrative late Sunday.The man's identity was not immediately identified.Meanwhile neighbors are hoping this is an isolated incident."In this neighborhood this is the first time I can remember anything like this or such a police presence," said Huseyin Abiva, who lives across the street.No further details were immediately available.Police are investigating.