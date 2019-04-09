Man fatally shot in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man was shot in the mouth and later died Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the 7200-block of South Euclid. Police said the man was in a parked vehicle when a dark colored SUV pulled alongside and a passenger fired shots.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. The man was later pronounced dead, Chicago police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

No one in custody.

Chicago police are investigating.
