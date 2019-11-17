Man, 22, fatally shot inside Subway on Southeast Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Sunday inside a Subway restaurant on the Southeast Side.About 2:05 a.m., the 22-year-old was in the restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street when he was approached by a group of five or six males, according to Chicago police. They started to argue and someone in the group shot the man in the head. The suspects left the area in a black SUV.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.According to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the shooting was "tied to an escalating gang dispute on the west-side."Guglielmi said the incident happened so far from the source of the feud because the man was attending a vigil for another person who was murdered Nov. 10 on the West Side, though he declined to say who the vigil was for.An analysis of Sun-Times records shows that the two reported fatal shootings on that date happened in Rogers Park and South Shore on the North and South Sides, respectively. There were no reported stabbings on Nov. 10 either.On Sunday morning, officers were investigating inside the Subway at 4025 E. 106th St., which was blocked off with crime scene tape. Unattended sandwich wrappers sat on tables near where the man's body lay on the floor.A woman arrived at the scene and crossed the police tape."That's my grandson," she said to officers.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate, police said. However, Guglielmi said that the area's tech team is making "good progress" and combing through some "very helpful digital evidence."The same Subway was damaged last month when an SUV crashed into it on Oct. 21.