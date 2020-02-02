Man, 20, shot to death in Little Village on Southwest side identified: police

CHICAGO -- A man who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side has been identified, police said.Eduardo A. Garcia, 20, was standing on the street at 11:37 p.m. when someone shot at him from a black sedan in the 2200 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.He was hit multiple times and driven by friends to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m., authorities said.He lived in Little Village.No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.