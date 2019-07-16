Man fatally shot near Morgan Park birthday party

CHICAGO -- Chicago police were seen knocking on doors Tuesday searching for information about a man who was shot to death in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 12:37 a.m. a 26-year-old man was sitting on the porch of a residence in the 1000-block of West 115th Street when an unknown person fired shots from across the street, striking him multiple times in the chest, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting happened next to a birthday party near the intersection of 115th Street and Carpenter Street, but it is unknown if the incident and the party are related, according to pastor and homicide victim advocate Donovan Price.

Across the street from the house, police taped off an empty lot and laid evidence markers next to shell casings strewn across the sidewalk.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morgan parkchicagochicago shootingchicago crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News