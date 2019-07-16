Man fatally shot near Morgan Park birthday party

CHICAGO -- Chicago police were seen knocking on doors Tuesday searching for information about a man who was shot to death in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.About 12:37 a.m. a 26-year-old man was sitting on the porch of a residence in the 1000-block of West 115th Street when an unknown person fired shots from across the street, striking him multiple times in the chest, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.The shooting happened next to a birthday party near the intersection of 115th Street and Carpenter Street, but it is unknown if the incident and the party are related, according to pastor and homicide victim advocate Donovan Price.Across the street from the house, police taped off an empty lot and laid evidence markers next to shell casings strewn across the sidewalk.Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.