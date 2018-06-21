Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway ID'd; SB lanes reopened

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was fatally shot on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday, Illinois State Police said. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was fatally shot on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Keyon Berry of Chicago.

Police said Berry was shot twice while driving in the southbound I-55 near Kedzie Avenue at about 11:51 a.m. Illinois State Police believe he may have been entering the expressway from the California slip ramp when he was shot. He crashed into the concrete median near Kedzie Avenue.

Berry was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

All southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed at Kedzie Avenue for about three hours for the police investigation.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 294-4400.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingexpressway shootingtrafficChicagoBrighton Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News