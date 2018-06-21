A man was fatally shot on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday, Illinois State Police said.Illinois State Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Keyon Berry of Chicago.Police said Berry was shot twice while driving in the southbound I-55 near Kedzie Avenue at about 11:51 a.m. Illinois State Police believe he may have been entering the expressway from the California slip ramp when he was shot. He crashed into the concrete median near Kedzie Avenue.Berry was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.All southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed at Kedzie Avenue for about three hours for the police investigation.Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 294-4400.