Man fatally shot while driving in South Shore

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 7500-block of South Coles Avenue Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the head while driving a vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 7500-block of South Coles Avenue at about 3:10 a.m., police said.

The victim crashed into a parked vehicle after being shot. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
