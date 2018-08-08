Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Fuller Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot and killed overnight while sitting in his car on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was shot and killed overnight while sitting in his car on Chicago's South Side.

Police said a gunman walked up to the 32-year-old man, who was sitting in the front seat of his vehicle around 12:45 a.m., in the 5200-block of South Wells Street in the city in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The two exchanged words, then the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head.

He was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said the gunman had a concealed-carry license. Investigators said the shooting may be domestic-related.

Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingman shotchicago violencechicago crimeillinois conceal carrygun violenceman killedChicagoFuller Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Back 2 School Illinois holding school supplies giveaway
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Does everything Javier Baez brings add up to an MVP?
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Cows corner fleeing suspect in Florida field
Show More
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
2 police officers ambushed, shot in New Jersey
New mom tests positive for opiates after eating poppy seed bagel
More News