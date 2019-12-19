Man fatally shot with 2 children inside home in Harvey

By
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A father was shot killed was shot at a home in south suburban Harvey with his two children inside Wednesday night, police said.

A source confirms to ABC7 the shooting was over drugs. Police said narcotics were recovered from the home.

Harvey police said it happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday near 146th Street and Loomis. Police said the 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed.

He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Antwan Hawthorne.

His two young kids, ages four and five, were in the apartment with their father when it happened, police said. The children are now staying with other family members.

Police said the shooting was targeted and there is not a threat to the community.

Former alderman in the area, Keith Price heard about the shooting and the circumstances.

"The thing that saddens me the most was when the children were being brought out of the apartment and given to their mom, to hear the little girl say, 'Mom, dad got shot,'...something our children shouldn't have to witness. The little boy to me looked like he was traumatized and it's just an unfortunate situation."

No one is in custody for the shooting.
