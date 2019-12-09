Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Portage Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally stabbed by his co-worker at a Portage Park business Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Police said two men, ages 35 and 37, who were employees of a business in the 5000-block of West Irving Park Road got into a verbal altercation at about 6:50 p.m. Witnesses told police they could hear screaming and yelling coming from the kitchen of the business.

The 37-year-old man was seen repeatedly stabbing the 35-year-old man with a knife police said. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

The suspect was taken into custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkchicago crimestabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
38 vehicles set on fire in multiple arsons on South, Far South Side: officials
Police search for suspect in deadly Maywood hit-and-run
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
15 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, drizzle Monday
Show More
Restoration of Illinois' decaying Eternal Indian statue nearly complete
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run that killed teacher
Miss South Africa crowned 2019 Miss Universe
More TOP STORIES News