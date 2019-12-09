Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Portage Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally stabbed by his co-worker at a Portage Park business Sunday night, Chicago police said.Police said two men, ages 35 and 37, who were employees of a business in the 5000-block of West Irving Park Road got into a verbal altercation at about 6:50 p.m. Witnesses told police they could hear screaming and yelling coming from the kitchen of the business.The 37-year-old man was seen repeatedly stabbing the 35-year-old man with a knife police said. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.The suspect was taken into custody and Area North detectives are investigating.