stabbing

Man fatally stabs relative in Park City trailer within day of being released from jail: prosecutors

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

PARK CITY, Ill. -- A man released from Lake County Jail on Monday allegedly traveled to north suburban Park City and fatally stabbed a woman he was related to within a day of his release, prosecutors say.

Jeffery Michael Thrall, 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the murder of his 68-year-old relative, according to Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Her relation to Thrall has not been released.

Twelve hours earlier, Thrall was released from jail after pleading guilty to violating an order of protection of a non-relative, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office.

About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found Nancy Wilcox unresponsive and bleeding on the floor of her home in the 3100 block of 7th Street, Covelli and the Lake County coroner's office said. She had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Wilcox died of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.

Investigators tracked down her missing vehicle to a gas station near Green Bay Road and Sunset Avenue in Waukegan, authorities said. Thrall, who matched the description of a person of interest, was inside the vehicle and drove off.

Police disabled the car remotely through OnStar and arrested Thrall, the Lake County state's attorney's office said. He allegedly had blood on him, and a bloody kitchen knife was found in the vehicle, prosecutors said. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he went to the trailer earlier and broke through a screen, prosecutors said.

Thrall had just been released from Lake County jail Monday afternoon after serving nearly a year for a previous charge, Covelli said.

He had been in and out of jail since October 2018 when he was charged with domestic battery and then violating an order of protection for someone who was not the stabbing victim, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 2, he pleaded guilty to violating the order of protection and was released on time served, the state's attorney's office said. Prosecutors said he fatally stabbed the woman within 12 hours of his release.

Thrall is currently being held in Lake County Jail on a $5 million bail. He is due in court again Dec. 19.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countymurderchicago crimewoman killedstabbing
STABBING
Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
Dutch police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 teens
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 teacher dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run in Orland Park
1 shot, injured by police during 'armed encounter' in East Garfield park
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, partly sunny Thursday
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
New food stamp rule could affect up to 140K in Illinois
Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks
Show More
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Teen shot, seriously injured near Elgin elementary school
Boeing chief engineer who defended Max airliner is retiring
Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, CPD says
American Airlines proposed $100M kitchen facility to help reduce flight delays
More TOP STORIES News