Man fatally struck by car hours after being freed from jail

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on a man who was fatally hit by a car on the same day he was released from jail. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
KEARNY, New Jersey --
A former inmate walked out of jail as a free man, and just hours later was hit and killed by a car.

Police say a driver called 911 after he accidentally ran over a man lying in the road in Kearny, New Jersey.

Police say the 911 caller is not facing any charges. They say a different driver first hit Naphtali Dykes, 30, and left him motionless in the street.

Police were able to track the driver down. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentinmatesu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News