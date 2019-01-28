Man fatally struck by snowplow in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. --
A man was hit and killed by a snowplow Monday morning in northwest suburban Libertyville.

A village plow truck hit the man about 9:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Bridle Court in Libertyville, according to a statement from Libertyville police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's age and identity have not been released.

The driver of the plow has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.
