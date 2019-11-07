2 injured after man fires shots into South Side club after allegedly being denied entry: police

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot Thursday morning at a bar in Gresham on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to a police, around 12:20 a.m., a man was outside Mini Club, 8338 S. Halsted St., and fired shots into the bar after being denied entry.One man, 21, was shot in the leg and another man, 46, was struck in the back, police said.The 21-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center while the 46-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.Both were stabilized.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.