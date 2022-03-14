Video shows man get flung onto road trying to stop car burglary in San Francisco

𝗖𝗿𝗮𝘇𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝘁 & 𝗥𝘂𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸-𝗜𝗻 + 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲:

A man runs over to what could be his SUV getting broken into, runs ONTO the hood of the susp vehicle and rolls off into the street, hitting his head

Then you see a PD cruiser follow the suspects.#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/OjOnbQ1UqT