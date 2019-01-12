Man forgets 2 lbs. of pot in Uber, gets arrested by undercover cops

PITTSBURGH, Penn. --A Pennsylvania man is in custody after he left two pounds of marijuana inside an Uber vehicle, according to police.
Malik Mollett booked the Uber ride near Pittsburgh, but when he got out, he left a bag behind.
"He contacted Uber later through email and had asked them to somehow get him back this item, the bag," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani told WPXI.
The driver was going to return the bag, but looked inside and found the marijuana.
"When the Uber driver looks at the bag, he realizes he's been toting around a bunch of marijuana that's sealed and packaged inside this bag and he's supposed to deliver it to the person that left his vehicle," Limani said.
The driver called police, who found Mollett's number in Uber records. Police reached out to Mollet, posing as the Uber driver and sending him a picture of the bag to ensure it was his.
Mollet then met police at a McDonald's, where an undercover officer returned the bag to Mollett. Police said Mollett seemed happy to get it back at first.
"I think he even made a reference to how much of this did you guys smoke? And the undercover officer that we had dropping it off said they did not consume any of his marijuana," Limani said. "And he could have it back if this is his. He acknowledged it was his. And at that point in that, our undercover officer walked away and the other undercover officers that were in the restaurant took him into custody."
Mollett is being held on a $150,000 bail. Police said the marijuana was very high grade and had a street value of thousands of dollars.