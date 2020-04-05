Person found after fatal fire in Lake County, Ind., officials say

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A man's body was found Saturday night after a fire broke out a home in Merrillville, Ind., police said.The Merrillville Police Department responded to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. at a home on Georgia Street, police said.Officials said it appears a fire started in a camper parked in the driveway and extended to the home.A man's body was found at the scene, officials said.The Lake County coroner's office has yet to release details on the victim's death.No further victim information has been released at this time.No other injuries were immediately reported.The Indiana State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.