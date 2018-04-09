Man suspected of killing mother and friend in Tennessee found dead, sheriff says

The body of a man who was suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee may have been found, authorities say. (KTRK)

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. --
A manhunt ended Monday morning after a 23-year-old man suspected of killing his mother and friend was found dead,the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.

The two victims are the suspect's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said that suspect Casey James Lawson was found dead in Vossburg, Mississippi from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to ABC News.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Lawhorn allegedly wrote, "This morning, at around 01:30, I shot and killed my mother (Vi Lawhorn) and a close friend of mine... with a stolen .22 LR."

East Ridge Police confirmed to WTVC that Mississippi Highway Patrol located Casey Lawhorn's vehicle in Jasper County, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. Sunday. Casey Lawhorn was not in the vehicle, police said.

This comes after Casey's brother told WTVC that he had learned Casey was traveling southbound on I-59 through Mississippi.

The name of the friend has not yet been released as the next of kin has not been notified.
