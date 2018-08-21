Man found dead at CTA's train yard in Rogers Park was struck, electrocuted

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO --
A man was found dead Monday morning in the CTA's Howard station train yard in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The man was seen entering the yard about 4 a.m. when investigators reviewed surveillance footage, according to Chicago Police. He was found dead by a conductor about 8:50 a.m.

The Cook Count Medical Examiner's Office identified him as 22-year-old Lewis Scott and an autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from being electrocuted by the CTA's third rail and from being struck by a train. His death was ruled an accident.

He lived in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to the medical examiner's office.

Area North detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAperson struckelectrocutionbody foundman killedRogers ParkWashington Heights
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
Nats trade Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals
Plane carrying Post Malone makes emergency landing
Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal
Man accused of locking daughter in basement unfit to stand trial, doctor says
ICE halts deportation of terminally-ill trafficking victim
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Suspect's confession may be played
Show More
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
More News