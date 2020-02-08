Man found dead in Austin house fire: officials

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead after a fire at a home in Austin Friday on the West Side.

Crews responded just after 7 p.m. to a vacant two-story coach house in the 600 block of North Leclaire Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The fire was located on the second floor, officials said. In a search, authorities found a man about 40 years old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinfatal firehouse fireman killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store clerk killed in Park Manor shooting, robbery
Man shot, paralyzed girl, 13, in Gary after she refused him sex: police
15 injured, 1 critically, in CTA bus crash in Austin
'Trunk music': The day the world changed for the Chicago mob
Chicago Auto Show's black tie event to raise millions for local charities
ABC's 'For Life' screened in Streeterville
Debate recap: Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with flurries Saturday
Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Mather High School investigating 3 allegations of inappropriate conduct with students
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Maple Tree Inn reopens in Homewood with almost full original staff
More TOP STORIES News