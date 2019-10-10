Man, 54, found dead in Bolingbrook house fire: police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. -- A man died in a house fire Thursday morning in southwest suburban Bolingbrook, according to police.A neighbor called about 6:50 a.m. to report smoke coming from a single-family home in the 400 block of Navajo Court, according to Bolingbrook Police Lt. Anthony Columbus.Firefighters and police office arrived and found smoke coming from the home's kitchen, Columbus said. The fire was limited to the kitchen and possibly the attic, but the main issue was smoldering material and smoke, he said.Inside, authorities found an unconscious 54-year-old man, Columbus said. The man, who was the only person inside the home, was pronounced dead at the scene.The fire was extinguished by 7:05 a.m., Columbus said. No foul play was suspected, although an investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing, he said.The Will County coroner's office did not immediately release details about the death.