Francisco Aranda identified as man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Francisco Aranda has been identified as the 63-year-old man was found dead in the trunk of a car in unincorporated Crete Township Monday, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.A 59-year-old woman who was injured told police the incident started as a home invasion.The sheriff's office said officers were sent to a home in the 26000-block of South Klemme Road for a welfare check after the victims' relatives called to say the pair hadn't shown up for work and were not answering their phones.A family member let officers into the home and once they searched the garage they found a 59-year-old woman in the car. Police said the woman told officers her husband was inside the trunk.Officers found the body of a 63-year-old man in the trunk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.The woman told officers two masked men entered her home the previous night to rob them. The sheriff's office said the woman suffered significant bruising but is in stable condition.Robert Gifford lives next door to the couple's home and said he met the 63-year-old man last year when he first bought the home."I saw the guy last year when they bought the home that's the only time," said Gifford.Gifford said all he knew was the man said he owned a shop in Chicago and was planning to retire at the unincorporated Crete home."This isn't good. We're out here, we got no protection or anything. You know what I mean?" said Gifford. "We're out in the county and that's why we live out here."The sheriff's office said autopsy results were inconclusive pending toxicology reports. Police said he was not shot or stabbed.