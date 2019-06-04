Francisco Aranda identified as man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion

By
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Francisco Aranda has been identified as the 63-year-old man was found dead in the trunk of a car in unincorporated Crete Township Monday, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

A 59-year-old woman who was injured told police the incident started as a home invasion.

The sheriff's office said officers were sent to a home in the 26000-block of South Klemme Road for a welfare check after the victims' relatives called to say the pair hadn't shown up for work and were not answering their phones.

A family member let officers into the home and once they searched the garage they found a 59-year-old woman in the car. Police said the woman told officers her husband was inside the trunk.

Officers found the body of a 63-year-old man in the trunk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

The woman told officers two masked men entered her home the previous night to rob them. The sheriff's office said the woman suffered significant bruising but is in stable condition.

Robert Gifford lives next door to the couple's home and said he met the 63-year-old man last year when he first bought the home.

"I saw the guy last year when they bought the home that's the only time," said Gifford.

Gifford said all he knew was the man said he owned a shop in Chicago and was planning to retire at the unincorporated Crete home.

"This isn't good. We're out here, we got no protection or anything. You know what I mean?" said Gifford. "We're out in the county and that's why we live out here."

The sheriff's office said autopsy results were inconclusive pending toxicology reports. Police said he was not shot or stabbed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countyhome invasionwoman injuredman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
'16 Shots' documentary to premiere at U of Chicago
Thanks to Trubisky, Chicago ranks 'Most Facial Hair Friendly City'
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin: police
Study: Red, white meats equally bad for your cholesterol
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Show More
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
Chicago-area man gets more than 27 years for sex trafficking
Columbia sculptures destroyed after "miscommunication"
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
1 in custody after death of 2-month-old infant from Channahon
More TOP STORIES News