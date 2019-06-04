Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in unincorporated Crete Township

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 63-year-old man was found dead in the trunk of a car in unincorporated Crete Township Monday, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.A 59-year-old woman who was injured told police the incident started as a home invasion.The sheriff's office said officers were sent to a home in the 26000-block of South Klemme Road for a welfare check after the victims' relatives called to say the pair hadn't shown up for work and were not answering their phones.A family member let officers into the home and once they searched the garage they found a 59-year-old woman in the car. Police said the woman told officers her husband was inside the trunk.Officers found the body of a 63-year-old man in the trunk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.The woman told officers two masked men entered her home the previous night to rob them. The sheriff's office said the woman suffered significant bruising but is in stable condition.Police are awaiting autopsy results for the man, but said he was not shot or stabbed.