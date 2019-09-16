Man found dead in Macy's State Street bathroom

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead Monday in a bathroom at the Macy's on State Street.

A security guard found the 30-year-old man dead about 6:30 a.m. inside a restroom at the store, 111 N. State St., according to Chicago police.

His cause of death remains under investigation, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

