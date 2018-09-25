Man found dead in vehicle on Far South Side was fatally shot

A man who was found unresponsive Monday morning in a vehicle on the Far South Side was shot to death.About 11 a.m., the 50-year-old was found in a green-colored vehicle in the 10500 block of South Walden Parkway, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy conducted Tuesday found he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. He hasn't been identified.Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.