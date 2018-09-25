Man found dead in vehicle on Far South Side was fatally shot

CHICAGO --
A man who was found unresponsive Monday morning in a vehicle on the Far South Side was shot to death.

About 11 a.m., the 50-year-old was found in a green-colored vehicle in the 10500 block of South Walden Parkway, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday found he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. He hasn't been identified.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationman shotman killedchicago shootingchicago violenceBeverlyChicago
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Severe storms blow through, damage trees in Chicago area
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy, highs in upper 60s
Family fights to keep son's murderer behind bars
VIDEO: Florida man accused of throwing another man off bridge
Show More
Woman convicted of killing pregnant neighbor, cutting out baby lied about being pregnant
Driver killed in Bartlett 5-car crash
Man hit by car in South Chicago died of cancer, autopsy shows
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Man, 39, fatally shot after chasing down vehicle that hit cyclist on South Side
More News