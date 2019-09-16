Man found dead in Macy's State Street bathroom died of drug overdose, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead Monday in a bathroom at the Macy's on State Street.

A security guard found the man, believed to be 22-24 years old, dead about 6:30 a.m. inside a restroom at the store, 111 N. State St., according to Chicago police.

Authorities believe the man was homeless. Chicago police said he died of a drug overdose.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopmacy'sbody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run ID'd
Man killed in River North hit-and-run
Homeowner scares off masked men who kicked in door
FBI Chicago will have first African American agent-in-charge
Woman who allegedly wore 'Scream' mask during stabbing arrested
Pilsen rededicates 'A La Esperanza' mural on 40th anniversary
Local tech firm teaches students how to code
Show More
McKinley the sheep sends officials on wild chase
Cubs' Rizzo in boot for 5-7 days, then evaluated
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog
27 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Mayor proposes citywide ban on e-cigarette flavors after vaping illness reports
More TOP STORIES News