Man found dead in Macy's State Street bathroom died of drug overdose, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead Monday in a bathroom at the Macy's on State Street.
A security guard found the man, believed to be 22-24 years old, dead about 6:30 a.m. inside a restroom at the store, 111 N. State St., according to Chicago police.
Authorities believe the man was homeless. Chicago police said he died of a drug overdose.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
