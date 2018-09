A man found dead outside a garage in south suburban Dolton on Thursday is believed to have been murdered, according to authorities.Police said the body was found outside of a garage in the 1600 block of 156th Street on Thursday. The body was later identified as 48-year-old Dennis Arnold, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. Arnold died of a gunshot wound to the neck.Dolton police are investigating Arnold's death as a homicide.