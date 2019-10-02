Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side, Chicago police said.According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:16 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Campbell Avenue when they discovered a body in an alley.The victim had a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.The victim's age was not immediately known.No further information about the victim has been released at this time.No one is in custody.Area North detectives are investigating.