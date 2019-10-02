Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:16 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Campbell Avenue when they discovered a body in an alley.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The victim's age was not immediately known.

No further information about the victim has been released at this time.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest rogers parkshootingman shotman killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Bridgeview police-involved shooting
What is formjacking? New cyber security scam is on the rise
Family claims student targeted, bullied at South Side school
911 calls involving Gary City Council president accused of kidnapping released
Chicago AccuWeather: Much cooler, cloudy, breezy with rain Wednesday
Employee who stopped out-of-control catering cart at O'Hare to be honored
Police ask public for help finding masked man behind Rogers Park murders
Show More
Harry's Cafe keeps Naperville train station spot after city council amends ordinance
US sought corruption evidence in search of State Sen. Sandoval's office
Woodfield Mall terrorism charge too severe, defense attorneys say
Sources: Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith not acting like himself
Sleeping octopus changes colors while possibly dreaming
More TOP STORIES News