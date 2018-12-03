HOUSTON, Texas --A jury deliberated for just minutes before finding Philip Battles guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of 4-year-old Ava Castillo during a robbery in November 2016.
The judge then sentenced Battles to life in prison without parole.
According to prosecutors, two years ago Battles, Ferrell Dardar, and Marco Miller went on a crime spree.
RELATED: 2 men charged with killing 4-year-old linked to another murder
The suspects allegedly tried to rob Castillo's mother of her purse at gunpoint. When she struggled with the robbers, they fired shots, injuring Diana Gomez, her older daughter, and killing little Ava.
While in court last week, several Harris County sheriff deputies became emotional and choked up while testifying about the night they responded to the shooting at the family's apartment.
One deputy described using a towel to apply pressure to little Ava's face to try and stop the bleeding as they waited for an ambulance.
RELATED: HCSO: Robbers fatally shoot 4-year-old over mom's purse
Ava's mother Diana Gomez testified saying she saw three men approach her as she was unloading groceries.
She also described hearing gunshots, calling 911, and trying to save her child, all while being shot herself.
Of the other men charged in the case, Dardar has already pleaded guilty and Miller is awaiting trial.
Battles showed no emotion in court as his trial got underway. He yawned and struggled to stay awake as prosecutors showed crime scene photos and presented witnesses.
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Suspect charged in 4-year-old's murder speaks in jailhouse interview