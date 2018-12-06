Man found guilty in shooting that killed 311 operator outside Bronzeville Starbucks

CHICAGO (WLS) --The man charged for a shooting that killed a 311 operator as she left a Starbucks in Bronzeville in 2016 was found guilty on Thursday.
Yvonne Nelson, 49, was a city employee who worked as a 311 operator in the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC). Nelson, who lived in Bronzeville, was headed home after work and was shot in the street after buying coffee.
A man in his 20s, who was also shot multiple times, was the intended targeted, prosecutors said. He survived, but Nelson, who was shot in the chest, later died.
Javion Harris, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder Thursday.
He is due back in court Jan. 4.