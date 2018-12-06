Man found guilty in shooting that killed 311 operator outside Bronzeville Starbucks

EMBED </>More Videos

The man charged for a shooting that killed a 311 operator as she left a Starbucks in Bronzeville in 2016 was found guilty on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man charged for a shooting that killed a 311 operator as she left a Starbucks in Bronzeville in 2016 was found guilty on Thursday.

Yvonne Nelson, 49, was a city employee who worked as a 311 operator in the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC). Nelson, who lived in Bronzeville, was headed home after work and was shot in the street after buying coffee.

A man in his 20s, who was also shot multiple times, was the intended targeted, prosecutors said. He survived, but Nelson, who was shot in the chest, later died.

Javion Harris, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder Thursday.

He is due back in court Jan. 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingwoman killedchicago violencestarbucksfatal shootingChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teen charged with killing woman outside Starbucks pleads not guilty
Potential break in case of woman killed outside Bronzeville Starbucks
Community outraged after woman killed in gang crossfire in Bronzeville
Woman fatally shot outside Starbucks in Bronzeville
Top Stories
Man shot in Jackson CTA tunnel
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
8th grader killed in Indiana school bus crash identified
Closing arguments in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Time Warner Center evacuated due to potential bomb threat
More than 100 Chicago pets need homes for the holidays
State settles with gas station that caused fires, explosions
First TV ad released in mayor's race; Preckwinkle earns CTU's support
Show More
Experience the Apollo 8 launch at MSI's pop-up exhibit
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
Villa Park woman charged in sex abuse of 2 teens
Suspects armed with gun, bat sought in South Lawndale robbery spree
More News