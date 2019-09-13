Man found in burning minivan on South Side died of gunshot wounds, autopsy says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man whose body was found inside a burning minivan on Chicago's South Side died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.The body was found in the passenger side of the minivan in the city's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night, police said. It was recovered near the 5900-block of South Parnell Avenue at about 10:45 p.m.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office released an autopsy Thursday that determined the man's death to be a homicide.The man's death and the fire are under investigation. The man hasn't yet been identified, police said.Further details on the incident were not immediately available.