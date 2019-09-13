Man found in burning minivan on South Side died of gunshot wounds, autopsy says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man whose body was found inside a burning minivan on Chicago's South Side died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The body was found in the passenger side of the minivan in the city's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night, police said. It was recovered near the 5900-block of South Parnell Avenue at about 10:45 p.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office released an autopsy Thursday that determined the man's death to be a homicide.

The man's death and the fire are under investigation. The man hasn't yet been identified, police said.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodfireman killedcar fire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Houston debate: WATCH LIVE
On federal sentencing day, ex-Posen mayor found dead in bed
Severe storms possible Thursday evening, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Probe: CPS handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
Police credited with saving woman shot in head by stray bullet
Man shot in eye with paintball gun on Chicago's South Side
Show More
Toxic blue-green algae closes Lake Opeka
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms
Hampton University band preps for Chicago Football Classic
Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans retains title for 6th term
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
More TOP STORIES News