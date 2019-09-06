Man found shot in Maywood forest preserve ID'd, death investigated as homicide

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Maywood police and Cook County Forest Preserve police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the Maywood Grove Forest Preserve as a homicide.

Forest preserve officials said Johnny Flores, 29, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 2:15 p.m.

Officials said Flores lived in Maywood.

Police initially responded to reports of a body found in a wooded area north of Lake Street on Des Plaines.

A spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve police said it was investigating the shooting with Maywood police. Maywood Police Chief Valdimir Talley said he did not have additional information about the homicide.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
