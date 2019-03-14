Man found stabbed in Goose Island parking lot; Car found in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating possible carjacking after a man was found stabbed in a parking lot in the Goose Island neighborhood Wednesday.Police said the man was stabbed in the chest in the 1400-block of North Magnolia Avenue at about 4:14 a.m. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.Police said they later found the man's 2014 Impala parked less than two miles away in a parking lot near the 1900-block of North Hudson Street in the Lincoln Park area.Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man was attacked and stabbed during a carjacking. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.