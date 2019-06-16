Man found stabbed to death near burning van in Chatham

CHICAGO -- A man's body was found with multiple stab wounds Saturday during a police investigation of a vehicle fire in Chatham on the South Side.Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire just before 6 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man dead on the ground with several stab wounds to his chest and legs.His maroon van was on fire in the rear of the building, police said.Officials say they believe the vehicle was intentionally set on fire.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.