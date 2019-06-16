Man found stabbed to death near burning van in Chatham

CHICAGO -- A man's body was found with multiple stab wounds Saturday during a police investigation of a vehicle fire in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire just before 6 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man dead on the ground with several stab wounds to his chest and legs.

His maroon van was on fire in the rear of the building, police said.

Officials say they believe the vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)

ABC 7 Chicago news contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chathamchicagostabbingarsonarson investigationdead body
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some south suburbs warned against drinking tap water due to lead
Chicago's electric scooter pilot program: What you should know
Block of 100-year-old trees chopped down in Edgewater
Walgreens shooting victim ID'd, police in contact with alleged shooter
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Suburban spa prostitution crackdown
Man wandering around in hazmat suit at night spooks neighbors
Show More
What's going to happen to rare blue lobster found this week
Woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death: Police
Rat-ical Bar pop-up Rat Bar in San Francisco
Top wildlife preserve celebrates full year with no elephant poaching
Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs
More TOP STORIES News