Family demands answers after man gets shot in front of girlfriend while looking for parking

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a young father who was murdered in front of his girlfriend is looking for answers.Corbin, 24, was a father of a 1 1/2-year-old little girl. He was shot in the head early Sunday morning in the Berwyn neighborhood as he and his girlfriend circled the block looking for a place to park."He heard something in the background, and he asked his girlfriend, 'You hear someone yelling?' And she said, 'I didn't hear anything,' and the minute they said that, they heard some shots, and she told Brandon to duck down, and she thought he had ducked down, but the reality was that he had actually been hit already," said Joel Adames, Corbin's uncle.Corbin's foot still on the gas slammed into parked cars near 13th and Wenonah and rolled over. His girlfriend was not hurt, but Corbin died later in the hospital."I could just tell by the doctor's tone that they did everything they to help him," Adames said.Corbin worked in construction and did not own a gun, according to his family.The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. in the morning. Corbin had just watched a fight on television and was driving his girlfriend home.Police said Corbin was not known to police, and they are appealing to the public for any possible surveillance video or leads.Meanwhile, Corbin's family is heartbroken."He was just full of life. My nephew was always very, you know, I always thought he was going to be a comedian. He was so funny. Like any room he walked into, he would make everyone laugh, and that you know, my family, we just feel blessed that we had a short time to be with him, but he brought so much joy everywhere he went," Adames said.Neighbors said there is a gang problem in the area and that gunshots are now becoming more common to hear."I just hope that the police find them. I hope that, you know, justice is served for my nephew, Brandon Corbin, who didn't deserve this, and they know who they are, they know what they've done, and they're going to get caught," Adames said.Police said they are still in early stages of their investigation and ask the public to come forth if they have any information or surveillance video.