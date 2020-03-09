Man grabbed 13-year-old girl's hand, kissed it in Wicker Park luring attempt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man grabbed a 13-year-old girl's hand and kissed it in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood last week, police said.

The girl was walking in the 2000-block of West Schiller Street at about 2:45 p.m. on March 1 when police said the man pulled up in a black, four-door vehicle.

The man shouted at the girl and then parked, got out of his vehicle and approached the girl from behind, police said. He then grabbed her hand, kissed it and didn't let go as she tried to get away, police said.

The girl pulled away and the man got back in his vehicle and drove away westbound on Schiller Street, police said.

The suspect is described as being in his early 60s and was wearing a black and white jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8266.
