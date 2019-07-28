Man, 30, grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was grazed by a bullet Saturday during a robbery in Hyde Park on the South Side.Around 11:25 p.m. he was in the hallway of a residential building with a woman he knew in the in the 5100 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago police said. Two unknown men announced a robbery and took the woman's purse before firing a shot.The man was grazed in the head, he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police said. The woman was not hurt.One of the males was taken into custody, and the other fled, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.