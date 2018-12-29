CHILD SEX ASSAULT

Man gropes 4-year-old girl, threatens to shoot mother on New York train

Police are searching for the man who groped a 4-year-old girl on a subway train in the Bronx Thursday.

THE BRONX --
Officials said a 33-year-old woman and her young daughter were riding on a southbound 4 train around 11:30 p.m. when the suspect boarded at Jerome Avenue and West 183rd Street.

The mother told the girl to sit down, and that's when she said the suspect slid his hand under daughter's rear.

When the mother confronted him, he threatened to shoot her.

She recorded video of the suspect, then took her child and moved to another train car.

The suspect got off the train at Grand Central Station.

Police described the suspect as a black man who is approximately 6 feet tall with dreadlocks, a beard and a medium build. He was last seen wearing green overcoat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

