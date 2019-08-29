Barrington man guilty of murder in fight with wife over coffee maker

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A north suburban man accused of fatally shooting his wife in a fight over a coffee maker has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Larry Lotz, of Barrington, showed no emotion Wednesday as Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel Shanes pronounced the verdict, the Lake County News-Sun reported.

Lotz was charged in the January 2016 killing of Karen Lotz. Police have said Larry Lotz admitted in a videotaped statement that he shot his wife in their garage after they argued over him leaving the coffee maker on.

She was shot in the head and torso, according to authorities.

Shanes rejected an insanity defense, saying the killing "was fueled by alcohol and anger."

Lotz could be facing up of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2.
