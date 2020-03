Bartlett man found guilty of punching, kicking Jewel bagger with special needs

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bartlett man has been found guilty of kicking a grocery store bagger who has special needs.Bruce Mirabella, 51, was checking out at a Bartlett Jewel-Osco last July when he punched the worker in the face and then kicked him, police said. The grocery store is located on Sterns Road.Police took him into custody a short time after the attack, and he was charged.He was found guilty of aggravated battery in the incident."If these counts charged him with being a jerk, there's no doubt he's guilty," a DuPage County judge said, according to ABC 7 Chicago's news partner the Daily Herald. Mirabella is next due in court April 6 for sentencing. His bond was revoked after his conviction, and he was taken into custody.