Man guns down sister's boyfriend in front of children on Chicago's West Side, prosecutors say

CHICAGO -- A man gunned down his sister's boyfriend as she and the couple's children sat nearby in their Lawndale home, according to prosecutors.Prosecutors said at a bond hearing Friday that the shooting was possibly retaliation over a murder that happened two weeks earlier.Authorities said Dominick Wing was at his sister's apartment in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard at 11 p.m. May 13 when he walked into the couple's bedroom, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.There, he asked Christopher Williams for a rolling paper as he lay in the bed and as Wing's sister and the two children sat on the floor nearby, prosecutors said.Wing left the room and turned out the light. Five minutes later, he allegedly returned with a handgun and without saying a word, pulled the trigger 11 times.Williams, 23, was struck multiple about his body. He was rushed to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after arriving, authorities said.Wing was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in Williams' death, according to his arrest report. Judge Charles Beach II ordered Wing to be held without bail on Friday.Wing stood in the courtroom wearing black pants and a gray T-shirt and shook his head in apparent disagreement with the details of the case presented by prosecutors. At one point, Wing raised his hand to say something, but was quickly reprimanded by the assistant public defender assigned to represent him.Prosecutors speculated that the shooting may have stemmed from the death of Wing's friend, nicknamed "Hustle," who was shot two weeks earlier in West Garfield Park.In that shooting, authorities said 23-year-old Vincent Cox-Hastings was killed after being shot multiple times in the evening of April 30 as he stood with a 22-year-old man who was also struck by a bullet in the 4000 block of West Van Buren.Prosecutors said the gun that was used to kill Cox-Hastings was found below the bed where Williams was when he was shot. Despite the recovery of the gun, a spokeswoman for Chicago police said the homicide investigation into Cox-Hastings' death remained open and active Friday.Prosecutors said Wing's blue Mercury Marquis, which was identified by his sister, was recorded on police POD cameras pulling up to the home about an hour before the shooting. After the shooting, a man was seen running to the vehicle and driving off. Police records showed Wing was stopped in the vehicle about a month before the murder and that he had posted pictures of the car to his Facebook page.Detectives also used cell phone records to track Wing's phone to the home about an hour before the shooting and then leaving the area soon after, prosecutors said.Wing has previously been convicted twice of felony burglary and for misdemeanor drug and assault of a police officer charges, prosecutors said.Wing's public defender said he had been working through a temporary staffing agency for the last year and had two children of his own.Judge Beach denied Wing bail, citing the details of the case and Wing's criminal history.His next hearing was set for Sept. 25.