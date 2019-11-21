Man caught with 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man believed to have been driving with human trafficking victims in an SUV in western North Carolina has been charged.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol found six people when they stopped 37-year-old Edgar Ortiz-Jarquin in Gaston County on Tuesday afternoon, according to WSOC.

Troopers found methamphetamine along with women and men between the ages of 18 to 30 who they suspect are human trafficking victims. It's not known what the victims were being used for.

How to identify a human trafficking victim
EMBED More News Videos

Warning signs of human trafficking



Troopers said they were looking for drugs when they pulled over Ortiz-Jarquin, whose gray Toyota Sequoia had an Arizona license plate. Ortiz-Jarquin ran off and authorities found him two hours later walking along the side of a road.

Trooper Ray Pierce told WSOC that it's unusual to break up a human trafficking operation on a highway.

RELATED: Human-trafficking sting leads to 339 arrests

"We don't have this," Pierce said. "We're not specifically out here looking for it, so this is a rare occurrence that we stumble upon it."

Ortiz-Jarquin is charged with three different drug charges and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Cleveland County Jail without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccrimedrug arresthuman traffickingtraffic stop
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
16-year-old boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs
Cresco Labs prepares for marijuana 'green rush'
Show More
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Dayton gunman's friend pleads guilty to firearms counts
Man had 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer but rainy and windy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News