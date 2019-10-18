Man hides in Georgia Costco overnight, steals more than $13K worth of jewelry

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Authorities are searching for a man who hid in an Atlanta, Georgia area Costco for hours before stealing thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said the man went into the store around 7:45 p.m. last Thursday and waited until the store closed that night to commit the crime.

Surveillance video inside the store shows the man walk inside the Costco earlier in the night and case the place before leaving, WSB-TV reported.

He came back a few hours later -- and that's when it got strange.

Deputies said the man hid behind a large display sign inside the store for nearly five hours, waiting for the store to clear out and close up.

Video shows him come out of hiding, smash a glass display case and grab handfuls of jewelry.

He got away with more than $13,000 worth of jewels.

Customers said the fact that he got away with it is unsettling.

"It think it's really shocking and scary," Hilerin Gordon, a Costco customer said. "How did he get away with it?"

Deputies believe surveillance cameras from a nearby theater captured the truck the man used to get to and from the Costco. They're confident someone will recognize the man and turn him in.
