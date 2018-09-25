Man hit by car in South Chicago died of cancer, autopsy shows

Police released photos of a black Acura RL sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 21 in South Chicago. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A man hit by a vehicle last month in the South Chicago neighborhood died of cancer three days after the hit-and-run crash, authorities have determined.

About 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 21, 50-year-old Robert Davis, was walking in a crosswalk at Commercial Avenue and 91st Street when he was struck by a westbound Acura RL, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

After striking Davis, the driver continued west on 91st Street and was seen several minutes later driving north on Houston Avenue, police said.

Police released photos of a black Acura RL sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 21 in South Chicago.



Davis, of the Calumet Heights neighborhood, died three days later at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the medical examiner's office.

An autopsy did not initially rule on the cause and manner of Davis' death, but investigators later found his primary cause of death was metastatic malignancy, probably in his lung, according to the medical examiner's office. Cirrhosis of the liver and blunt force trauma from the crash were listed as contributing factors and his death was ruled an accident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
