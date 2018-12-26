Man hit by car while crossing I-80 in Hammond with wife

A man was struck and injured by a vehicle Tuesday night after a domestic incident with his wife on an expressway in northwest Indiana.

HAMMOND, Ind. --
About 7:20 p.m., the husband and wife stopped their vehicle on the outside shoulder of Interstate 80 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Indiana State Police said in a statement. The both crossed the expressway on foot to the inner shoulder.

While attempting to cross back to the outer shoulder and to their car, police say the man was hit. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.

The man who was struck was taken to St. Margaret's Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Police were conducting a criminal investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
