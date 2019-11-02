Man hit by vehicle, critically injured in the Loop

CHICAGO -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Saturday in the Loop.
The man, 30, was struck about 1:05 p.m. while crossing the street at the intersection of Ida B. Wells Drive and State Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials.
The person was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Fire officials described the situation as "grave."
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
